Troy Dumbrell and his “PACRX3” Mazda RX-3 attended Brisbane Jamboree 2022 and set a new personal best of 8.818 at 154.16 mph. The car was built by PAC Performance with their billet 13B two-rotor paired with a large Garrett turbocharger. Backing the two-rotor is a C4 three-speed automatic transmission and 9-inch rear end. Watch Troy make several 8-second runs in the video below.

Source: PAC Performance Racing