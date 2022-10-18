1989 Land Rover Defender 110 with a LS3 V8

Arkonik built this 1989 Land Rover Defender 110 at their company in Somerset, UK. The factory motor has given way to a 6.2 L LS3 V8 making 430 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and transfer case sends power to rebuilt axles. The Defender rides on a Terrafirma 2-inch lifted suspension with upgraded steering damper. A set of Kahn Defend 1948 16-inch wheels with Cooper Tires Discoverer AT/3 tires cover Tarox six-piston disc brakes in front and rear. The exterior features KBX Signature grill, First Four Shadow tubular bumpers, WARN Zeon 12-S winch, Fire & Ice side steps, and Front Runner Slimline II roof rack.

Source: Arkonik (project page)