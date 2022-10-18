RWD Ford Fiesta with a Mid-Engine Audi 1.8T

Tom Parkin from Parkin Racing Developments is selling his unfinished RWD Ford Fiesta project. In the back of the car sits a turbocharged 1.8 L BAM inline-four from an Audi TT. It’s paired with an Audi A4 transmission and S4 rear hubs. Tom installed the powertrain in a longitudinal layout. The motor features a custom exhaust and NACA duct (window intake). The factory engine bay now holds an aluminum fuel cell, 1-liter swirl pot, coolant tank, and charge cooler overflow tank. The car rides on GAZ Racing coilovers in front and a custom double wishbone rear suspension with Mitsubishi Evo 8 coilovers in rear. The front brakes use ST170 calipers with ST180 rotors. Tom also fabricated and installed a 6-point MSA-spec roll cage.

Source: Cars For Sale UK FB group and Twin Engine Corsa