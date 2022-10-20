Victor Jönsson’s Custom Volvo PV544 with a 38 L Diesel V12

It is great to see Victor Jönsson’s custom 1960 Volvo PV544 still running. Two years ago Victor replaced the 38.8 L V12 after developing a rod knock. A monumental task considering the size of the engine. Since then he’s continued to upgrade systems on the vehicle. Recently he installed a new injector pump with a RQV-regulator to help the engine run better. The engine’s tremendous torque is reduced by a custom planetary gearset (1:3) which is then sent through a BWM 525 five-speed manual transmission. Victor plans on reassembling the gearset with a Sachs 765 pressure plate to handle more of the torque. You can follow the project’s progress in the build thread or @Stridsvagnshotrod.

Source: Victor Jönsson