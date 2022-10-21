1988 Thunderbird with a 7.3 L Godzilla V8

Evan Smith from REVan Evan caught up with Dave Henderlong at the NMRA World Finals in Bowling Green, Kentucky to talk about Dave’s 1988 Thunderbird Turbo Coupe. It is powered by a 7.3 L Godzilla V8 featuring Willis Performance heads, upgraded camshaft and stock valves, throttle body, and intake manifold. The motor is paired with a Powerglide two-speed transmission with a 5600 stall converter and 4.10 gears. Dave revealed this combo resulted in a 10.23 sec quarter-mile at 129.5 mph. At the end of the video there is an update with Dave showing he’s made changes and improved his time to a 9.921 sec at 132.25 mph.

Source: REVan Evan