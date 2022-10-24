1968 Mazda Cosmo with a 13B Two-Rotor

This 1968 Mazda Cosmo Series II is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Houston, Texas. The car was built by RE Amemiya and featured at the 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon. It is powered by a 1.3 L 13B-REW two-rotor featuring a RE Amemiya intake manifold, Weber carburetor, and custom exhaust. Behind the motor sits a Mazda RX-7 SA22C five-speed manual transmission. The car rides on Garage Star Field shocks and a de Dion rear suspension with Enkei 16-inch wheels holding Yokohama Advan Sport ZPS tires (195/55). It stops thanks to Brembo front disc brakes and Star Field rear drum brakes. The listing states there is a paint crack and corrosion above the rear passenger-side wheel well.

Source: Bring a Trailer