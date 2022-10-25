Electric 1949 Mercury Coupe

Jonathan Ward found this 1949 Mercury on Craigslist with the perfect patina. From there it went to Jonathan’s company ICON 4×4 to be rebuilt with an electric powertrain designed by ICON 4×4 and Stealth EV. It features dual AMR (Bosch) electric motors approximately where the factory transmission would have sat. The motors combined 400 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque is sent through a Dana 60 independent rear end. The car has a 150-200 mile range thanks to Tesla Model S 85 kWh battery split in front and back. Everything sits on an Art Morrison chassis with a fully independent suspension with Toyota MR2 steering rack and Brembo disc brakes. Listen as Jonathan explains the unique car to Jay Leno.

Source: ICON 4×4 (project page), ICON 4×4 FB page, and Jay Leno’s Garage