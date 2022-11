This 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham originally came with a 365 ci (6.0 L) OHV V8 and four-speed automatic transmission. Both of those were swapped for a supercharged 4.4 L Northstar V8 from a Cadillac XLR-V and a six-speed automatic transmission. The front drum brakes were upgraded to disc brakes which assist the power rear drums. The car rides on 15-inch aluminum wheels and whitewall tires. Bidding reached $65,000 when it was on Bring a Trailer.

Source: Bring a Trailer