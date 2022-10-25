Skip to content

Custom Morris Minor with a 1.3 L A-Series

  • Minor

Custom 1957 Morris Minor with a 1.3 L A-Series inline-four

This custom 1957 Morris Minor is for sale on Hemmings for $20,000 located in Bury, Greater Manchester, UK. The vehicle started life as a 1957 Morris Minor Light Commercial Vehicle that saw several phases of modifications since the 1970’s. In the engine bay a 1340 cc BMC A-series inline-four sits 12 inches back and one inch towards the passenger’s side from the factory engine location. The motor features a Works Weslake 8-port crossflow head, billet camshaft, custom inlet manifold, and two Weber 40 IDF carburetors. It produces 100 hp to the wheels. A Toyota AE86 T50 five-speed manual transmission with a Dellow aluminium bellhousing is paired with a custom driveshaft and Ford RS 2000 rear axle. The custom Minor rides on a semi space frame with a Lotus/Triumph front suspension and custom rear suspension. A set of 17×7-inch front wheels cover Lotus Eclat brakes and 18×8-inch rear wheels cover Ford rear brakes. The body features a one-piece fiberglass front, custom aluminum tailgate, aluminum Tonneau cover, Varis carbon fiber wing, Morris Traveller fiberglass rear fender flares, belly pan, rear diffuser, and VW Cliff Green paint.

Source: Hemmings via Hemmings Blog

