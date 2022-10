This 1962 Lincoln Continental arrived at Farland Classic Restoration with a factory 430 ci V8 and air ride suspension. The company was tasked with swapping the big-block V8 and bad transmission for a 6.2 L LS3 V8 crate motor making 430 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque and new automatic transmission. The engine also received a custom radiator, custom intake box, and new wiring. Inside the car received Dakota Digital VHX-61L dash and a new AC system.

Source: Farland Classic Restoration