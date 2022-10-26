1973 BMW 3.0CS with a M30B35

This 1973 BMW 3.0CS (E9) sold on Bring a Trailer for $146,000. The car was originally powered by a 3.0 L M30 inline-six but now has a 3.5 L M30B35 inline-six. The bigger displacement engine produces 208-217 hp and 225-232 lb-ft of torque in factory spec. They previous owner paired the motor with a Fritz Bitz stainless steel exhaust. The rest of the powertrain consists of a Getrag 265/6 five-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential with 3.45 gears. The car rides on a set of Ground Control adjustable coilovers in front and B&G springs and Bilstein shocks in back. Alpina 16-inch wheels with Continental ExtremeContact tires (205/55, 225/50) cover four-wheel disc brakes.

Source: Bring a Trailer and photos by DougP