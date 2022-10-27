1991 Volvo 240 with a Turbo 1UZ V8

The last time we shared this 1991 Volvo 240 SE was in 2018. Since then the owner installed Porsche six-piston calipers with 330 mm rotors in front and Porsche four-piston calipers with 330 mm rotors in back. They also swapped the wheels to a set of Team Dynamics wheels. The wagon is still powered by a turbocharged 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 making 360 hp and 500 Nm (368 lb-ft) of torque on 8 psi of boost. The engine features upgraded head gaskets, ARP head studs, Holset HX40 turbocharger, Turbosmart external wastegate, 440 cc injectors, and Emerald ECU. Behind the motor sits a BMW six-speed manual transmission with an upgraded clutch and a LSD. You can view more progress photos in the build thread.

Source: eBay via Unique Cars for Sale FB page