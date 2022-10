Matt Urch spent several years building a custom track car on his channel Urchfab. It started with a rusty 1959 Ford Prefect 100E body that Matt cut and welded over a Mazda MX-5 chassis. This resulted in a classic-looking car with a fully independent suspension and modern powertrain. After completing the project Matt took it to Castle Combe Circuit and Llandow Circuit for some laps.

Matt compiled all the build videos into one 30-minute timelapse video.

Source: Urchfab and Urchfab FB page