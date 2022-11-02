Pure Automotive’s 6-Second Scion FR-S with a 2000+ hp Turbo 2JZ

Pure Automotive put in a lot of work transforming their Scion FR-S into the “Green Goblin”. The car is now powered by a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six capable of 2,000+ horsepower. The motor features a Bullet Racing billet block, forged internals, Sleeper Design intake manifold, water-to-air intercooler, Power House Racing dry sump, and Precision Pro Mod 88 turbocharger. A built TH400 three-speed automatic transmission sends power to a 1320 Fabrication custom 9-inch rear end with 40-spline axles. Listen as Pure Automotive explains how they built a car capable of a 6.89 sec quarter-mile and 201 mph.

Source: Pure Automotive