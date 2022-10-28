VW Bora with a 960 hp Turbo VR6

Turbo Garage Delitzsch and their Volkswagen Bora attended the Turboscheune Test & Tune event. While there the car went 301.03 km/h (187.05) in the half-mile. The Bora is no longer power the factory 1.6 L inline-four. Instead it has a turbocharged 3.2 L VR6 featuring Don Octane forged internals, AME camshafts, and Don Octane DOX42 turbocharger. The combo makes 960 hp on 2.15 bar of boost and 50/50 blend of ethanol and 102 octane fuel. The motor is paired with a DQ500 DSG from a RS3 featuring a Don Octane clutch/flywheel and TVS Engineering Stage 4+ software.

Source: Turboscheune Test & Tune