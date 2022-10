Are you searching for a really unique gift for the car collector in your family? If so then this 1996 Viper RT/10 limo might be for you. The car is for sale on FB marketplace for $160,000 near St. Louis, Missouri. The Viper is no longer powered by a 8.0 L V10. Instead the listing says it’s powered by a 360 ci Magnum V8 crate motor making 390 horsepower and an automatic transmission.

Source: Facebook Marketplace via Road&Track