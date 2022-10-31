VW Crafter with an OM605 Inline-Five

Thomas Zurawski always wanted a Volkswagen Crafter with a medium-wheelbase and low roof. After finding one he realized the engine had a busted injector. Thomas solved the issue the only way he knows, with an engine swap. So he replaced the factory motor and transmission with a Mercedes 2.5 L OM605 inline-five and six-speed manual transmission. The OM605 inline-five features an IHI turbocharger, 8 mm mechanical pump, and modified exhaust. Thomas estimates the motor is making around 300 horsepower. The van also features a 2.5-inch lift, wider side door slider, wheel (PCD) adapters, and 32-inch tires. Listen to Thomas explain the Crafter below.

Source: Thomas Zurawski via Piotr