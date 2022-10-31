Pontus Hartman’s BMW E92 with a 918 hp 2JZ

Early this year Pontus Hartman started building a new drift machine for Drift Masters European Championship (DMEC). He started with a BMW E92 coupe and installed a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six in the engine bay. The motor features CP Carrillo pistons, BC valve springs, GSC Power-Division 274 camshafts, billet main caps, ACL bearings, Garrett G40-1150 turbocharger, and EMU Black ECU. The combo made 918 hp and 1046 Nm of torque on 2.3 bar (33.3 psi) of boost tuned by PSI Motor. The motor is paired with a Holinger sequential transmission and RTS quick-change differential. The car rides on a Wisefab front and rear suspension with 59°North D-005 wheels. Watch Pontus compete at PS Racing Center in Greinbach, Austria.

Source: Hartman Drifting FB page