2011 BMW 135i with a Twin-Turbo M57 Diesel Inline-Six

This 2011 BMW 135i (E82) came from the factory with a turbocharger 3.0 L N55 inline-six. It is now powered by a twin-turbo 3.0 L M57 diesel inline-six from a 2010 BMW 335d. The diesel motor features Colt camshafts, ProTurbo Stage 2 turbochargers, Stage 4 JR ECU tune, and air-to-water intercooler. An 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Wavetrac limited-slip differential. The car rides on Öhlins coilovers and VMR 18-inch wheels. The interior features an AZA Auto Wheel steering wheel, 240i center console, F15 navigation screen, ID4Motion digital gauge cluster, and M4 Sport seats. The car sold on Bring a Trailer for $52,135.

Source: Bring a Trailer