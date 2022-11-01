Lexus IS 350 with a Twin-Turbo 3.4 L V6

DSPORT unveiled their IS 600+ project at SEMA 2022. The company’s goal of a track focused sedan was built on modifications previously made for SEMA 2021.

The biggest modification for 2022 came in the form of an engine swap. The engine bay now holds a twin-turbo 3.4 L V35A-FTS V6 from a Lexus LS 500. The motor features a port and direct injection fuel system, air-to-water intercoolers, CT28 turbochargers, and GTHaus custom stainless steel exhaust. The motor produces 600+ horsepower on E85 fuel controlled through an Emtron ECU with a Bosch direct injection driver. DSPORT also installed a Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission controlled via paddle shifters with a Tilton custom carbon clutch.

The luxury interior has given way to a race focused one. DSPORT replaced the front seats with a set of Sparco seats and five-point harnesses. The driver faces a Sparco steering wheel with paddle shifters and a Motec digital display. They also removed the rear seats to reduce weight. A custom four-point roll cage surrounds the interior.

The car rides on a set of KW double adjustable coilovers and stops thanks to Lexus RC F carbon-ceramic brakes with Wilwood electric parking brake. The exterior features an Artisan Spirits widebody kit with a Seibon carbon fiber hood and truck lid. The finishing touch is a set of Volk 19-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires (275/30-R20, 305/30-R19). You can read more about phase one of the project in DSPORT’s article.

Source: Lexus media