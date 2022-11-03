Skip to content

Porsche 911 GT3 with a Turbo Subaru EJ25

Faruk Kugay spent several months at his company DevSpeed Motorsports building the unique ENEOS Porsche 911 GT3 STI for the track.

Faruk started with a wrecked 2007 Porsche 911 GT3 (997.1) without a powertrain. For the motor he chose a 2.5 L EJ25 flat-four from a 2008 Subaru Impreza STI. It features an IAG Magnum block, Brian Crower 280 camshafts, BorgWarner EFR 7064-C turbocharger, Deatschwerks 1500 cc injectors, Vibrant Vertical Flow intercooler, and stainless steel exhaust. Faruk expects the motor to make 550 horsepower.

The flat-four is paired with a Impreza STI six-speed manual transmission and Competition Clutch clutch. SubiWorks converted the transmission to RWD using Subarugears reverse-cut 4.85 ring gear, center diff lock-out, and bellhousing.

Faruk upgraded the suspension with Porsche 911 Cup Car parts and BC Racing adjustable coilovers. The factory GT3 brakes still remain. The car rides on Rotiform 917 wheels (19×10, 19×13) with Toyo Proxes R888R tires (265/35 R19, 345/30 R19). Faruk also added the Nuke Performance Air Jack 90 Competition system to help swap tires when in the pits.

The exterior features VAD Design GT3R fenders and bumper, carbon fiber roof, and rear wing delete. Everything is covered by a livery designed by Sean Smith Design and applied by Landmark Grafix.

Source: ENEOS

