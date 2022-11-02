1971 Mercedes 300 SEL with a Supercharged LS9 V8

Jonathan Ward unveiled ICON 4×4’s a project that has been in development for several years. The company started with a 1971 Mercedes 300 SEL (W109) with a 6.3 L M100 V8. The stripped the body down and installed an Art Morrison chassis with a custom floor, firewall, wheel wells, and trunk. In the engine bay sits a supercharged 6.2 L LS9 V8 featuring an AVIAD modified dry sump system, Speartech wiring harness, Griffin aluminum radiator, custom headers, and custom stainless steel exhaust. The drivetrain uses a HP Trans-built 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission and Dana 60 independent rear end with 3.73 gears. The car rides on a fully independent suspension with Strange adjustable coilovers and Brembo six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes. A set of ICON 4×4 designed and EVOD built 18-inch wheels hold 255/45 ZR front tires and 285/40 ZR rear tires. Read more about the car in Jalopnik’s article or listen to Jonathan explain the details in the video below.

Source: ICON 4×4 and ICON 4×4 FB page