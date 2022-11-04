Direct Connection and DSR Performance’s 1500 hp Supercharged Crate Motor

Mopar Direct Connection announced the 1500 Crate Hemi at SEMA 2022 in partnership with DSR Performance. The supercharged 426 ci (7.0 L) V8 requires E-85 fuel and produces 1,500 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque. It features a 4.100 in bore, 4.050 in stroke, and 9.7:1 compression ratio. The engine is built with a BGE iron block, Callies Ultra billet steel crank, Callies Ultra I-beam rods, Gibtec billet aluminum pistons, DSR Performance custom-ground camshaft, ported 356 heads, Whipple Gen 5 3.0 L supercharger, and 1700 cc injectors. The motor will start shipping in March, 2023.

Source: DSR Performance