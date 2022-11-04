Hoonigan’s F-150 with a 2JZ-GTE

Hoonigan’s Ford F-150 “Lord Frightening” is for sale on eBay. The company is selling the truck and several other vehicles to make room for more projects. Hoonigan built the truck with a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six making 642 horsepower. The motor features a Garrett G-Series G30-770 turbocharger and Haltech Elite 2000 ECU. A Grannas-built T56 six-speed manual transmission sends power to a Currie rear end. The truck rides on Volk Racing TE37 wheels (20×9.5, 20×10.5).

Hoonigan added this warning to the listing:

“This vehicle was built to be a race car, and is intended for off-highway use only. Depending on your local state laws, this may not be able to be registered as a street car – so make sure it complies before you bid. OR, buy it just to shred – as it was intended!”

Source: eBay via Hoonigan Bonus