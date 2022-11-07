AWD Corrado with a Turbo 1.1 L Inline-Four

Markus Reich’s Volkswagen Corrado competes in the Berg-Cup hillclimb series. The car was previously powered by a naturally aspirated 2.0 L inline-four from an Audi A4 BTCC/STW race car making 310-340 hp and a FWD drivetrain. Hillclimb Monsters reports the Corrado is now powered by a turbocharged 1175 cc inline-four making 400+ hp and AWD drivetrain. The motor features a TFSi EA888 block and Suzuki Hayabusa head. Watch Mario Minichberger pilot the car at Oberhallau Hillclimb in Switzerland.

Source: Hillclimb Monsters