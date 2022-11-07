AWD Corrado with a Turbo 1.1 L Inline-Four

Markus Reich’s Volkswagen Corrado competes in the Berg-Cup hillclimb series. The car was previously powered by a naturally aspirated 2.0 L inline-four from an Audi A4 BTCC/STW race car making 310-340 hp and a FWD drivetrain. Hillclimb Monsters reports the Corrado is now powered by a turbocharged 1175 cc inline-four making 400+ hp and AWD drivetrain. The motor features a TFSi EA888 block and Suzuki Hayabusa head. Watch Mario Minichberger pilot the car at Oberhallau Hillclimb in Switzerland.
Source: Hillclimb Monsters
Interesting combination. who knew a ‘Busa head could be mated to an EA888 block, also are the piston super short stroke? Or has the bore also been reduced? Too mamy questions with this one.
The bore on both engines are simular, so my guess is that the stroke has been significantly reduced.