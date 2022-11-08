BMW E30 M3 with a S85 V10

Ronald Norat built this BMW E30 M3 at his company Renner Projekts in Miami, Florida. The company replaced the factory S14 inline-four and five-speed manual transmission with something more powerful. It is now powered by a naturally aspirated 5.0 L S85 V10 from a 2008 BMW E60 M5 and six-speed manual transmission. The motor had the Vanos system deleted and makes 625 hp on a standalone ECU and custom exhaust. The car rides on an upgraded coilover suspension with a reinforced chassis and a set of Renner 18-inch wheels with Yokohama tires. Listen to Ronald explain to Larry Chen what goes into a $350,000 car.

Source: Larry Chen