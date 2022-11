Do you have a lot of money and the desire for a very unique engine swap? If so, a new old stock (NOS) Tipo F140 V12 will be auctioned at RM Sotheby’s in Miami, Florida on December 10th 2022. The listing states “complete engine with inlets, airbox, ancillaries and engine loom” and estimates the price at $200,000-$300,000. The 6.0 L V12 is capable of 660 PS (651 hp (485 kW) at 7800 rpm and 485 lb-ft (657 Nm) at 5500 rpm.

Source: RM Sotheby’s via the Drive