1993 SVT Lightning with a Supercharged Godzilla V8

Evan Smith from REVan Evan found an amazing 1993 SVT Lightning at SEMA 2022. The truck was built by NWD Offroad & Performance in Marysville, Washington with a supercharged 7.3 L Godzilla V8. The motor is currently running 6 psi of boost from the Whipple supercharger but Evan discovered the motor is capable of 880 hp and 1,100+ lb-ft of torque on full boost. Behind the V8 is a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission with a US Shift Quick 6 transmission controller. Listen to Evan discuss the truck with Mark Wilson from Ford.

Source: NW Diesel FB page and REVan Evan