2006 Porsche 997 with a Turbo K24

Larry Chen caught up with Nick from Tuning by Nick at Gridlife to talk about his 2006 Porsche Carrera S 997. Sitting in the back of the car is a 2.4 L Honda K24 inline-four from a 2014 Civic Si with a Garrett G35 turbocharger. Nick estimates the motor is making around 500 horsepower. It is paired with the factory six-speed manual transaxle. Nick’s tuning talent along with a Syvecs ECU allowed him to keep all the factory gauges working. Other upgrades on the car include GT3 bumpers and six-piston front brakes. The great news is Nick is working on a kit so others can swap a K24 into a 997. Watch the project build series here.

Source: Larry Chen