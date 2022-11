⁠⁠This Porsche T3 B32 is for sale at Porsche Centrum Gelderland in Heteren, Netherlands. Porsche’s Welcherath workshop built the incredibly rare van in 1985 for CEO Peter Schutz. It is powered by a 3.2 L flat-six from a Porsche 911 Carrera making 227 horsepower and a five-speed manual transmission. The van even has a Porsche VIN number.

Source: via Carscoops