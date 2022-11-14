1950 Chevy 3100 with a LS1 V8

This 1950 Chevrolet 3100 was built by Bear Brothers in Johnson City, Tennessee. The truck is powered by a 5.7 L LS1 V8 with a tubular exhaust headers and an aluminum radiator. A 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Moser rear end. The truck rides on a Heidts Mustang II front suspension and power steering rack with four-wheel disc brakes covered Detroit Steel wheels. Inside you find a brown vinyl upholstered bench seat, Dakota Digital gauges, and a Vintage Air system.

Source: @bearbrothersco and Bring a Trailer