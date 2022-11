František Grüner built his widebody BMW E30 to compete in Czech Republic hilllcimb. Under the hood sits a naturally aspirated S62 V8 destroked to 4.4 liters mated to a six-speed sequential transmission. Hillclimb Monsters reports the motor produces 470 horsepower at 8,000 rpm. Plenty to move the 1070 kg (2358 lb) race car up the mountain. Watch František compete at the Ecce Homo Sternberk Hillclimb in the video below.

Source: František Grüner FB page Hillclimb Monsters