1977 Toyota FJ45 with a 4.5 L Turbodiesel V8

This 1977 Toyota FJ45 was built by brothers Ashton and Christian Montesalvo from Patriot Campers in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. The brothers swapped the powertrain from a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 series. The FJ45 is now powered by a 4.5 L 1VD-FTV turbodiesel V8 with a custom stainless steel exhaust and PWR radiator and intercooler. The drivetrain uses five-speed manual transmission and 79 series axles with Harrop Eaton ELockers. Underneath they installed a custom coilover front suspension and 79 series leaf spring rear suspension. It rides on PCOR wheels with BFGoodrich KO2 20-inch tires.

Source: Toyota media