1994 Land Cruiser with a 6.6 L Duramax V8

This 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser (FZJ80) is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Hudson, New Hampshire. The SUV is powered by a turbocharged 6.6 L Duramax diesel V8 and 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission. A Marks 4WD adapter connects the GM transmission to the dual-range transfer case. The Land Cruiser has locking front, center, and rear differentials. It rides on an Old Man Emu 2.5-inch suspension lift with steering stabilizer and adjustable track bars. Four-wheel disc brakes hide behind AGP 17-inch wheels with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 295/70 tires. View the project’s progress in the build thread.

Source: Bring a Trailer