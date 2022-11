Leon Rosairo’s amazing Mazda RX-3 visited PAC Performance in Revesby, NSW, Australia for a big upgrade. In the engine bay they installed their billet 2.0 L 20B triple-rotor featuring a bridgeport, large Garrett turbocharger, and Motec M150 ECU. Behind the motor sits a T400 three-speed automatic transmission controlled by paddle shifters and a

narrowed 9-inch rear end. Leon’s RX-3 visited Sydney Dragway and went 8.317 sec at 168.20 mph.

Source: PAC Performance