This Dodge Challenger RT arrived at GZ Racing in Sweden for an upgrade and dyno tune. The company was tasked with swapping from the shaker hood intake on the 528 ci Hemi V8 to a Hilborn 8-stack. GZRacing modified the Hilborn 8-stack and made the custom 2.5-inch ram tubes. The engine also features Mototron ignition coils and 550 cc EV14 injectors. Once on the dyno the engine’s output increased from 340 hp to 422 hp to the hubs on a MaxxECU.

Source: GZ Racing