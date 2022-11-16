Bentley Race Car with a 3000+ hp Chevy V8

This Bentley Continental GT race car is for sale in Worcester, England for £150,000 ($178,742). The seller states the car was recently inspected by the builder Webster Engineering. It is powered by a twin-turbo 10.2 L big-block Chevy V8 built by Steve Morris Engines capable of 3,080 hp. The motor features a two Bullseye 88 mm turbochargers, mechanical fuel pump with electric backup, and dry sump system. A Rossler TH400 three-speed automatic transmission with a Neal Change torque converter sends power to a Strange 9-inch rear end with 3.30 gears and 40-spline axles. The body consists of original Bentley A-pillars, doors, sills, quarter-panels, trunk lid, and side windows. The front and hood are custom made from carbon fiber. Everything sits on a Webster Engineering 25.2 spec chassis with a 4-link rear suspension.

Source: Race Cars Direct and Motorsport Showroom via Academy Motorsport and ESD reader