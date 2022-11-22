2014 Ford Transit Connect XLT with a Focus ST Turbo Inline-Four

This unique 2014 Ford Transit Connect XLT sold on Bids & Cars for $28,555. The factory 2.5 L inline-four and six-speed automatic transmission are gone. In their place is a turbocharged 2.0 L EcoBoost inline-four and six-speed manual transmission from a 2014 Focus ST. The engine features a COBB Tuning Stage 2 tune, Mishimoto intercooler and aluminum radiator, and modified COBB Tuning exhaust. The transmission features a SPEC Stage 3 clutch and MFactory limited-slip differential. The van rides on Eibach lowering springs, Gazzmatic International adjustable rear shocks, and Focus ST 18-inch wheels. Inside there are Recaro leather seats, Focus ST cluster, and Autometer gauges.

Source: Cars & Bids via Jalopnik