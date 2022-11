Sebastian Stec and his Ford Fiesta race car compete in the Poland Hillclimb Championship. The 1150 kg (2535 lb) car is shaped like a Fiesta but is powered by a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X powertrain. Hillclimb Monsters reports the engine bay holds a turbocharged 2.0 L 4B11 inline-four making 900 horsepower. It is paired with a sequential transmission controlled via paddle shifters and AWD drivetrain. Watch Sebastian race up Limanowa Hillclimb in the video below.

Source: Hillclimb Monsters