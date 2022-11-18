F-150 Raptor with a Supercharged Godzilla V8

Juicy Motorsports built a unique 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor at their company in Fayetteville, Georgia. The truck’s factory twin-turbo 3.5 L EcoBoost V6 was replaced with a supercharged 7.3 L Godzilla V8. The engine is making 1,000+ hp from a Harrop TVS2650 supercharger. The company also swapped the 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission with a 10R140 10-speed automatic transmission. Out back sits a Currie F9 full-floating rear axle and 35-spline axles. The truck rides on a Camburg long travel suspension, Fox shocks, and Method 305 beadlock wheels with BFGoodrich 39-inch tires.

Source: @juicymotorsports, @hptuners, and HarropTV