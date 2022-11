This 1958 Austin-Healey Sprite originally came with a 948 cc A-Series inline-four. It is now powered by a 1520 cc flat-six and five-speed transmission from a Honda Gold Wing motorcycle. The factory A-Series inline-four made about 43 hp and the Honda flat-six makes around 100 hp. The Sprite rides on Minator 13-inch wheels with BFGoodrich T/A 195/60 tires. The interior is sparse with a Grant steering wheel, Tilton pedal assembly, roll bar, and fuel cell in trunk.

Source: Bring a Trailer