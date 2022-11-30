Nissan Frontier Pre-Runner with a 600 hp VR30DDTT V6

Dai Yoshihara’s unique 2006 Nissan Frontier Pre-Runner was built by Vince Hafner at R/T Tuning and Chris Eimer at Eimer Engineering. Under the hood sits a turbocharged VR30DDTT V6 producing 600 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. It features JE pistons, Manley Turbo Tuff connecting rods, R/T Tuning V2 turbocharger kit, custom ECUTEC RaceRom ECU. A Nissan seven-speed automatic transmission sends power to a custom 9-inch rear end with a locking diff. The off-road suspension features CJD Racing long-travel kit with Bilstein M 9200 coilovers and Eibach springs. The truck stops thanks to Nissan Titan calipers with DBA Street Series rotors. It rides on Weld Off-Road Cinch 17×9-inch wheels with Yokohama Geolandar M/T G003 37×12.5-R17LT tires.

Source: Eneos