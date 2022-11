Eric Jarvis’ Mad Scientist Auto built Honda S2000 has seen many phases. To celebrate he compiled several videos of the S2000 over the years. The car is now powered by a compound turbocharged K24 inline-four. The motor features a billet block, 4Piston head, Precision 8803 turbocharger, and Precision 7695 turbocharger. Behind the motor sits a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission sending power to a Ford 9-inch rear end.

Source: Mad Scientist Auto