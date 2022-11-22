1954 Lancia Aurelia Outlaw with a 2.8 L V6

Tex Otto’s unique 1954 Lancia Aurelia was built by Thornley Kelham in Cirencester, UK. Started with a rusty coupe body, they fixed the rot, chopped the roof three inches, widened the fenders, and stiffening the body in several places. In the engine bay they installed a 2.8 L V6 from a Lancia Flaminia. The engine features ported heads, upgraded camshaft, individual throttle bodies, and custom exhaust. It produces 225 horsepower and 160 lb-ft of torque. A custom driveshaft sends power to a Flaminia four-speed manual transaxle. Thornley Kelham upgraded the suspension with rack and pinion steering, nitrogen shocks, and lowering springs. A set of Jaguar D Type-style 15-inch wheels with Avon radials cover four-piston calipers with 310 mm rotors in front and back.

Source: Thornley Kelham and Jay Leno’s Garage