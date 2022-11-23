Twin-Turbo Lamborghini V10 Makes 2029 hp on Dyno

Steve Morris Engines is back with another twin-turbo Lamborghini V10 on their dyno. This particular motor was built for Houston Crosta and has an even firing order. It features Dallas Performance’s 5.2 L billet block, ductile iron sleeves, Steve Morris rotating assembly, billet intake manifold, and two 88 mm turbochargers. Although the engine was not tested on full boost, it still made 2029 hp and 1259 lb-ft of torque. Listen to the even-fire V10 sing in the video below.

Source: Steve Morris Engines