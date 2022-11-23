1972 Blazer with a 1160 hp Supercharged V8

Ringbrothers spent 8,500 hours building their Bully 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer. In the engine bay is a supercharged 416 ci (6.8 L) LS3 V8 built by Wegner Motorsports. The motor features a Whipple supercharger, Ringbrothers custom headers and stainless steel exhaust, and Holley Dominator EFI. A Bowler 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission sends power through a transfer case to a Currie Dana 44 front axle and Dana 60 rear axle. Everything sits on a Roadster Shop tweaked RS4R chassis with a 4-bar front and rear suspension. The Blazer rides on a set of HRE Ringbrother Edition 18×12-inch wheels with Cooper Discoverer STT PRO 325/65-R18 tires. It stops thanks to Baer Extreme six-piston calipers with 15-inch rotors in front and six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors in back.

Source: Ringbrothers