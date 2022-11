Humphries Steel & Performance in Palmerston North, New Zealand is building a unique Mazda RX-7 FD for Mukka Motorsport. The company fabricated a custom roll cage, floor, and rear subframe to hold a Speedway Engineering quick-change independent rear end. Then the car went to Pulse Performance Race Engines (PPRE) for one of their naturally aspirated six-rotor motors mated to a HGT Precision six-speed sequential transmission.

Source: PPRE FB page