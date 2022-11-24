1951 Hudson Wasp with a Viper V10

This 1951 Hudson Wasp will be auctioned at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 21-29. Kenny’s Rod Shop (KRS) built the car in 2019 for Mike Dennison at their company in Boise, Idaho. In the engine bay sits a 2004 Viper V10 with an aluminum Hogan intake and KRS custom exhaust. The motor is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.89 gears. KRS built a custom chassis with a 4-link rear suspension and RideTech Shockwave air shocks. The interior features brown leather and grey Alcantara upholstery by Interior Revolutions. It also uses a set of Chrysler 300 seats, Corvette steering column, and 1955 Hudson gauge cluster with Classic Instruments gauges.

Source: Barrett-Jackson and Barrett-Jackson FB page