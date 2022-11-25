1970 Plymouth Superbird with a Supercharged Hemi V8

Salvaggio Auto Design created this 1970 Plymouth Superbird with modern performance. It starts with a supercharged Hemi V8 built by Gearhead Fabrications making right under 900 horsepower. It features a Demon camshaft, Redeye supercharger, CP pistons, larger injectors, and custom exhaust. A Redeye HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end. Everything sits on a Detroit Speed custom chassis with a 4-link rear suspension and HRE custom wheels.

Source: AutotopiaLA, @gearheadfabrications, and @salvaggio_design