Turbo Audi V6 Swap Kit for Porsche 996

Renn27 has developed a swap kit allowing a turbocharged Audi 2.7 L V6 to be installed in the Porsche 996. Renn27 reports the 2.7 L V6 is 50 lbs lighter and four inches shorter that the Porsche M96/M97 flat-six. The motor produces 255-375 horsepower from the factory but their single turbo conversion with a Precision 5858 turbocharger allows for 450 horsepower. The complete swap kit costs $10,880. The company also offers a mounting kit for $1,680, clutch and flywheel kit for $1,355, and electrical kit for $1,585.

Source: Renn27